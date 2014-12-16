Preview: Arizona State at Marquette

There will be new looks for Arizona Stateand Marquette on Tuesday when they square off in Milwaukee. Former Parade All-American and UNLV recruit Savon Goodman will beeligible for the visiting Sun Devils after sitting out the first nine games andshould provide a rugged but versatile front-court presence. Goodman left UNLVafter a 2013 offseason arrest on theft and trespassing charges and attendedIndian Hills Community College last season, but did not play basketball.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, announced last weekthat sophomore guards Deonte Burton and John Dawson left the program andwill transfer. Dawson saw action in 24 games off the bench last season but had onlyplayed in one game this year, while Burton was a key reserve, appearing in alleight games and averaging 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds off the bench.Marquette gains the services of 6-11 center Luke Fischer, who transferredfrom Indiana after the first semester a year ago, but has only eightactive scholarship players.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-3): The Sun Devils, whohave won three of their last four games, will be riding the momentum ofSaturday’s 81-74 comeback win over Pepperdine in which Shaquielle McKissic (22points, 11 rebounds) and Eric Jacobsen (career-high 20 points, nine rebounds)played starring roles. Junior college transfer Gerry Blakes (12.2 points),Jacobsen (11.7), McKissic (10.1) and sixth man Jonathan Gilling (9.9) are allaveraging in or near double figures, and it’s been abalanced attack for Arizona State as six different players have led the team inscoring in nine games. The Sun Devils have amassed advantages in3-pointers (78-49) and free throws (148-112) while outrebounding every opponentbut one (Maryland).

ABOUT MARQUETTE (4-4): The Golden Eagles are inthe midst of a season-long five-game homestand but haven’t played since a 49-38loss to No. 6 Wisconsin on Dec. 6. Guards Matt Carlino (13.8 points) andDuane Wilson (12.5), and forward Juan Anderson (11.6) are setting the scoringpace while Anderson (6.8 rebounds) and Steve Taylor Jr. (5.5) have been the mostproficient cleaning the glass. Marquette, however, is being outrebounded by 8.8per game, but owned the nation’s 13th-best turnover differential at5.1 through Sunday’s games.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State held off a Marquette rally last season to prevail79-77 in Tempe.

2. The 6-10 Jacobsen is shooting 70 percent fromthe field and is leading the Sun Devils in rebounding (8.0) and blocks (2.0).

3. The Golden Eagles are 2-2 at home,having beaten Tennessee-Martin (79-63) and New Jersey Institute of Technology (62-57)while falling to Wisconsin and Nebraska-Omaha (97-89).

