(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Jajuan” in graph 1)

Marquette 78, Arizona State 71: Jajuan Johnsonscored a career-high 22 points as the Golden Eagles downed the visiting SunDevils.

Indiana transfer Luke Fischer added career highs inpoints (19), rebounds (nine) and blocks (five) in a dazzling debut forMarquette (5-4), which was coming off a 38-point game in an 11-point loss tovisiting Wisconsin on Dec. 6. The Golden Eagles, who also received 19 pointsfrom Duane Wilson and nine points and five assists from Matt Carlino, shot aseason-best 57.1 percent from the field with 23 assists on 28 fieldgoals.

Gerry Blakes scored 20 and Kodi Justice added 12 forArizona State (6-4), which is 0-2 in true road games. The Sun Devils, who also received eight points and 10 rebounds from Eric Jacobsen, shot38.7 percent and had 16 turnovers.

Marquette took a 43-32 advantage into the secondhalf and the lead grew to 55-35 as Arizona State missed its first 10 shots duringthe opening 7:30. The Sun Devils never got closer than seven points down thestretch.

Arizona State pulled within 21-19 on Blakes’ treywith a little less than nine minutes to play in the opening half, but Marquettereeled off an 18-5 run over the next 5:30 and took the 11-point lead intothe break. The Golden Eagles had a 28-14 first-half scoring advantage in thepaint, thanks largely to Fischer, who was 5-of-6 from the field with 10 points,seven rebounds and four blocks in the opening 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette’s opponents are averaging 16.3 turnovers per game. … UNLV transfer Savon Goodman had sevenpoints off the bench before fouling out late in his Arizona State debut. … Itwas the second loss at the Bradley Center in nine months for the Sun Devils,which fell to Texas 87-85 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.