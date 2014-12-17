FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marquette 78, Arizona State 71
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
December 17, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Marquette 78, Arizona State 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Jajuan” in graph 1)

Marquette 78, Arizona State 71: Jajuan Johnsonscored a career-high 22 points as the Golden Eagles downed the visiting SunDevils.

Indiana transfer Luke Fischer added career highs inpoints (19), rebounds (nine) and blocks (five) in a dazzling debut forMarquette (5-4), which was coming off a 38-point game in an 11-point loss tovisiting Wisconsin on Dec. 6. The Golden Eagles, who also received 19 pointsfrom Duane Wilson and nine points and five assists from Matt Carlino, shot aseason-best 57.1 percent from the field with 23 assists on 28 fieldgoals.

Gerry Blakes scored 20 and Kodi Justice added 12 forArizona State (6-4), which is 0-2 in true road games. The Sun Devils, who also received eight points and 10 rebounds from Eric Jacobsen, shot38.7 percent and had 16 turnovers.

Marquette took a 43-32 advantage into the secondhalf and the lead grew to 55-35 as Arizona State missed its first 10 shots duringthe opening 7:30. The Sun Devils never got closer than seven points down thestretch.

Arizona State pulled within 21-19 on Blakes’ treywith a little less than nine minutes to play in the opening half, but Marquettereeled off an 18-5 run over the next 5:30 and took the 11-point lead intothe break. The Golden Eagles had a 28-14 first-half scoring advantage in thepaint, thanks largely to Fischer, who was 5-of-6 from the field with 10 points,seven rebounds and four blocks in the opening 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette’s opponents are averaging 16.3 turnovers per game. … UNLV transfer Savon Goodman had sevenpoints off the bench before fouling out late in his Arizona State debut. … Itwas the second loss at the Bradley Center in nine months for the Sun Devils,which fell to Texas 87-85 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.