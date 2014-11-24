Preview: Arizona State vs. Maryland

Maryland is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2010 as it prepares to face Arizona State in the CBE Classic in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday. “This is a Top 25 team,” Fordham coach Tom Pecora told the Carroll County Times before his Rams lost 66-50 to the Terrapins on Thursday. “I think (that) because of their depth, their ability to shoot the basketball. They’ve got great size, and I know (coach Mark Turgeon) well enough to know they’re going to get better.” The Sun Devils are also perfect through three games and like Maryland have dominated defensively, yielding an average of 44.3 points compared to the Terrapins’ 49.

Arizona State is coming off a 68-44 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday and hasn’t allowed a team to shoot better than 32.1 percent from the field. “Unless you’re a prolific scoring team, in order to win you’ve got to play good defense in any given year,” Sun Devils coach Herb Sendek told reporters. “These guys have really bought into it.” Their next challenge comes in the form of Maryland’s Dez Wells and his team-leading 17.7 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET. ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-0): For the past two seasons, the Sun Devils relied on Jahii Carson to deliver a bucket when needed, but haven’t filled that void after the guard left to pursue a professional career. “I don’t know if we have such a thing as a go-to man,” Sendek told reporters. “We don’t have that guy. We’re going to have to make each other better; we’re going to have to score by committee.” Arizona State has eight players averaging at least five points, with 6-5 senior guard Shaquielle McKissic leading the way at 10.3, while 6-10 junior forward Eric Jacobsen (9.3 points, 9.0 rebounds) has been a force in the post.

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-0): Wells, a 6-5 senior swingman, continues to battle an ankle injury, but told reporters: “I’ve rolled my ankle so many times it’s just like waking up in the morning.” Jake Layman, a 6-8 junior, has made a smooth transition to power forward and is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds while making 15 of his first 20 field-goal attempts. Jared Nickens, a 6-6 freshman swingman, recorded 13 points and six rebounds Thursday — his first double-digit scoring performance.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State has held back-to-back opponents to fewer than 50 points for the first time since 2007.

2. Maryland freshman Melo Trimble (10.3 points per game) is on the watch list of candidates for the Bob Cousy Collegiate Point Guard of the Year Award.

3. Alabama plays No. 14 Iowa State in the other semifinal, with the consolation and championship games scheduled for Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Maryland 61, Arizona State 60