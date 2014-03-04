Preview: Arizona State at Oregon

For Arizona State fans, Saturday’s win over California was bittersweet. The Sun Devils moved closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid with the victory but star guard Jahii Carson later announced he was leaving for the NBA after the season. Carson and the Sun Devils look for their third win in a row when they visit Oregon on Tuesday night.

Clearly on the bubble, the Ducks hope to use the final week of the regular season to boost their improving tournament resume. They’ll have their chances. Oregon has won five straight games and, after Tuesday’s game, it caps the campaign at home against third-ranked Arizona.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (21-8, 10-6 Pac-12): After building a 20-point lead, the Sun Devils needed a block by Jordan Bachynski of a Joseph Young reverse layup at the buzzer to beat Oregon 74-72 in the first meeting. Bachynski also scored a career career-high 26 points in the game. Carson, who had a double-double in the game against the Ducks, scored just nine points in Arizona State’s win over Cal -- which vaulted it to third place in the conference standings.

ABOUT OREGON (20-8, 8-8): While the Ducks’ stock is rising they are tied for seventh place in the Pac-12 standings and it is highly unlikely that seven Pac-12 teams will make the NCAA field. Oregon is ranked 32nd in the latest RPI and has not beaten a ranked team this season. Guard Joseph Young is second in the conference in scoring at 18.8 points and has scored in double figures in 11 straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon ranks 10th in the nation in scoring at 82.8 points.

2. Arizona State has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

3. Oregon has won three of the last four in the series.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Arizona State 74