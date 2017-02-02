Preview: Arizona State at Oregon

No. 13 Oregon hasn't had to prevent a losing streak since November, but it is in that position as it heads into a Pac-12 matchup against visiting Arizona State on Thursday. The Ducks suffered a major upset Saturday at Colorado, falling behind early and primarily settling for jump shots the rest of the way in a 74-65 setback that halted their 17-game winning streak.

Arizona State is 3-6 in conference play, but that's better than the 1-7 mark Colorado brought into its matchup with Oregon. The Sun Devils are undersized, however, and that should play into Oregon's hands, as its front line is led by Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell - who stand 6-10 and 6-9, respectively. Arizona State also has been torched by some of the top offensive talents in the Pac-12, allowing five different players to score at least 30 points - most recently Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson, who recorded 31 in a 91-83 triumph by the Cougars. That could mean big things for Oregon's Dillon Brooks, a Preseason All-American who is seeking his first 30-point effort of the season.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-12, 3-6 Pac-12): The Ducks will have to contend with a strong trio of guards in Torian Graham, Tra Holder and Shannon Evans II, who continue to put up impressive offensive numbers. Holder is the only one of the three who has played in Matthew Knight Arena, where Oregon has won a school-record 38 consecutive games. The junior also is coming off a season-high 27 points in Sunday's loss to visiting Washington State, but it may take much more than that to beat the Ducks on their home floor.

ABOUT OREGON (19-3, 8-1): Boucher recorded his 2015-16 season high in points versus Arizona State, scoring 26 while registering 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and that was against a starting lineup that featured three forwards measuring 6-7, 6-8 and 6-10. The senior forward hasn't been the same this campaign since missing two games in December with an ankle injury, however. He set a new career high with 29 points on Jan. 7 against Washington State but has averaged nine in the other eight conference games to bring his scoring average down to 12.8.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon's home winning streak is the second-longest in the nation behind No. 2 Kansas' 50-game run.

2. Arizona State F Obinna Oleka has recorded 12 double-doubles of points and rebounds this season, three shy of the school record set by Ike Diogu in 2004-05.

3. Brooks recorded his career high of 30 points last February against Utah.

PREDICTION: Oregon 89, Arizona State 70