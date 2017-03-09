Oregon’s bid for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West region begins Thursday at the Pac-12 quarterfinals in Las Vegas as the top-seeded Ducks face No. 8 seed Arizona State. Oregon was tested by the Sun Devils on Feb. 2 in Eugene before Pac-12 player of the year Dillon Brooks took over in the final three minutes and pushed the Ducks to a 71-70 victory.

Arizona State opened tournament play Wednesday by shooting 56 percent from the field and receiving 27 points and 13 rebounds from forward Obinna Oleka in a 98-88 overtime victory over ninth-seeded Stanford. The game marked the highest-scoring contest in Pac-12 tournament history, and fans can expect another up-tempo affair Thursday as the Sun Devils face an Oregon team that ranked third in the league in scoring at 79.2 points per game. Brooks averaged 17.9 points in conference play to lead the Ducks, who enter the tournament on a six-game winning streak but know they need to win the title to secure a top seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West region. “The West is going to be decided on who wins the Pac-12 tournament,” Brooks told reporters. “We want to be that, so we have home fans and a lot of energy. We know what’s at stake, and we’re trying to win out.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (15-17): The Sun Devils boast three of the top 12 scorers in the league in Torian Graham (18.2), Tra Holder (16.7) and Shannon Evans II (15.2), who erupted for 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting in last month’s one-point loss to Oregon. Coach Bobby Hurley’s five starters accounted for 96 of the team’s 98 points in the first-round win over Stanford, so fatigue could be a factor against the rested Ducks. Guard Kodi Justice contributed 15 points in the victory for the Sun Devils, who rely heavily on their perimeter game but could struggle against an Oregon team that leads the Pac-12 in 3-point defense.

ABOUT OREGON (27-4): Junior forward Jordan Bell was named the league’s defensive player of the year after finishing in the top 10 in rebounding (7.9), steals (1.4) and blocks (2.1), while also scoring a career-best 10.1 points per game on 63 percent shooting. The Ducks’ stellar frontcourt also includes Tyler Dorsey and Chris Boucher, who could present a matchup problem for the smaller Sun Devils. The 6-10 Boucher is averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over his last five games for the Ducks, who rank second nationally at 6.8 blocks per game.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either fourth-seeded Utah or No. 5 seed California in Friday’s semifinals.

2. Arizona State leads the all-time series, 42-39, but Oregon has won the last five meetings.

3. Oregon is 122-14 under coach Dana Altman when holding its opponent under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 84, Arizona State 68