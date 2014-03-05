(Updated: INSERTS that Austin’s rebound and blocks totals are career highs in Game Notebook)

Oregon 85, Arizona State 78: Mike Moser scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the host Ducks to their sixth straight win.

Jason Calliste scored 16 points and Damyean Dotson added 15 as Oregon (21-8, 9-8 Pac-12) raced out to a 15-0 advantage and never trailed. The Ducks also received 13 points from Joseph Young while climbing over the .500 mark in conference play.

Jahii Carson, who announced he was leaving for the NBA after the season following the Sun Devils’ last game, scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and Jordan Bachynski had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for Arizona State (21-9, 10-7), which settled for a split of the season series.

Arizona State started slowly for its second straight road contest. The Sun Devils, who fell behind at Utah 11-2, dug themselves out of a big early hole by getting a 3-pointer from Marshall to cut the deficit to 17-16.

But Oregon regrouped to take a 33-25 advantage into the break. The Ducks then built a 47-33 lead just four minutes into the second half and Arizona State closed the gap to 55-52 with 10:53 to play but could get no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon C Waverly Austin finished with 10 points and five blocked shots, both representing career highs. ...An Arizona State win would have secured a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament. ... Dotson finished 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and the Ducks hit 7-of-16 from 3-point range.