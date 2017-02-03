No. 13 Oregon survives Arizona State, 71-70

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon survived a scare against Arizona State to set up a battle for first place in the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday.

Forward Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, including the final 12 for Oregon, as the 13th-ranked Ducks defeated Arizona State 71-70 Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon (20-3, 9-1 Pac-12) will play host to No. 5 Arizona (21-2, 10-0) on Saturday.

“We are the underdogs,” Brooks said. “We need to play with a chip on our shoulder and go harder to try and pull out the win.”

The Ducks and Wildcats only meet once in the regular season, so that game will serve as a tiebreaker if the teams are even at the end of the regular season.

“It is going to be tough to turn around and get our energy back for Saturday, but that is something we have to do real quick,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

Forward Jordan Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon, while guard Tyler Dorsey had 11 points and four assists. Guard Dylan Ennis added 10 points.

Oregon shot 51.7 percent from the field in the second half after shooting 35.7 percent in the first half.

“We didn’t shoot very well, but we were still able to grind it out,” Bell said. “If you don’t shoot well, you have to defend to win games.”

Oregon was a 17-point favorite against Arizona State but had to sweat the game out until the final seconds.

The Ducks trailed 60-59 with just under four minutes remaining before the 6-foot-7 Brooks scored on Oregon’s next five possessions, including a couple 3-pointers. Brooks made three jumpers, including two 3-pointers, and four free throws to put the Ducks ahead 71-66 before Evans hit a jumper with 35.8 seconds left.

After Oregon guard Payton Pritchard missed two free throws, Graham scored with 2.9 seconds left before Oregon ran out the clock.

Guard Shannon Evans II scored a game-high 28 points to pace the Sun Devils, who shot 41.9 percent from the field. Tra Holder added 17 points, and Torian Graham had 13 for Arizona State (10-13, 3-7).

“We’ve played a lot of good teams, and they’re certainly one of the best teams,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. “I just was impressed with our defense and our fight. That’s been the deal with us -- if we can guard better and find a way to get stops, we’re a dangerous team.”

Arizona State led 28-25 at halftime.

Oregon was on top 50-48 after Bell scored, but Graham followed with a 3-pointer that put Arizona State into the lead at 51-50 with 7:21 left. Dorsey scored Oregon’s next seven points, and Bell added a bucket to put the Ducks up 59-54.

Evans followed with a basket and Holder scored before Graham made a 3-pointer to give the Sun Devils a 60-59 lead. Brooks scored five straight Oregon points before Evans tied the game 64-64 on a 3-pointer with 2:08 left to play.

Forward Obinna Oleka hit a 3-pointer and Holder scored as Arizona State tied the game 21-21 before a Dorsey basket put Oregon into the lead. Evans made two free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Sun Devils up 26-23, but Boucher followed with a bucket for Oregon before Evans scored to give Arizona State a three-point halftime edge.

NOTES: Oregon junior Dillon Brooks was named as one of 10 finalists for the Julius Erving Award that honors the top small forward in the country. Brooks leads the Ducks with an average of 13.4 points per game. ... Oregon dropped three spots to No. 13 in the Associated Press poll this week but tied the school record by appearing in the rankings for the 21st week in a row dating back to last season. That matches the run Oregon had in 2007-08. ... Oregon has won 39 straight home games, the second-longest active NCAA streak behind Kansas’ 51-game run. ... Arizona State has not beaten Oregon in the past three seasons.