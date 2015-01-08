Preview: Arizona State at Oregon State

Oregon State tries to continue its best home start in 17 years when it hosts Arizona State on Thursday, and a more aggressive approach on offense could help the Beavers stay undefeated at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State, which is 8-0 at home, lost its Pac-12 opener at Oregon 71-59 on Saturday and looks for a quicker start against the Sun Devils. “We weren’t the aggressor in the beginning,” junior guard Gary Payton II told the Corvallis Gazette Times. “Later on we attacked the basket and got to the free throw line. ... As Coach says, take it to them first and let the refs know we’re playing physical and taking it to them.”

Arizona State also dropped its Pac-12 opener against its rival, 73-49 at No. 6 Arizona on Sunday and is 0-5 away from home - 0-3 in true road games. Sun Devils coach Herb Sendek recently shuffled his lineup and moved junior guard Gerry Blakes to the point, but it resulted in Blakes committing eight of Arizona State’s 22 turnovers against Arizona in his third game running the show. “I‘m not going to spend a lot of mental energy trying to label it,” Sendek told reporters. “We have guys who are trying to do the right thing and obviously with Gerry trying to play that position for the first time, we’re a work in progress.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (8-6, 0-1 Pac-12): The Sun Devils are capable of receiving significant offense from several players as seven have led the team in scoring this season. Sophomore Savon Goodman, a 6-6 transfer from UNLV, averages seven rebounds and a team-best 13 points per game despite scoring only two against Arizona in his fifth contest since becoming eligible, but averaged 18.7 in his previous three. Blakes (11.9 points) and senior guard Shaquielle McKissic (10.5) are the others averaging in double figures while 6-10 junior Eric Jacobsen (9.9 points, team-high 7.1 rebounds) is also a major contributor.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (9-4, 0-1): While the Beavers figure out how to get better on offense, they possess the second-best defense in the Pac-12 at 57.6 points allowed per game while leading the conference in steals (8.5) and turnover margin (3.2). Payton leads Oregon State in scoring (12.5) and rebounding (8.4) and his team-high three steals per game were tied for third in the nation entering Wednesday. Olaf Schaftenaar, a 6-10 junior, raised his average to 10.8 points after scoring 15.8 per game in his last four contests while juniors Langston Morris-Walker (10.7) and Victor Robbins (10.5) also score in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers average 12.2 turnovers, their lowest since the 1989-90 team finished at 11.1.

2. Oregon State, which started 10-0 at home in 1998-99, hosts No. 6 Arizona on Sunday.

3. Arizona State, which has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, leads the series 42-41 after the teams split a pair of overtime games last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 71, Arizona State 67