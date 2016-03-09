Preview: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Oregon State was one of the hottest teams over the second half of Pac-12 play, but the sixth-seeded Beavers could remain shorthanded Wednesday against No. 11 Arizona State in the opening round of the conference tournament in Las Vegas. That’s because Oregon State freshman forward Tres Tinkle, the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder, missed the last two games with a right foot injury and his father and head coach Wayne Tinkle didn’t sound optimistic he’d return against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State blew out the Beavers by 18 points in their only meeting this season, a 86-68 victory in Tempe on Jan. 28, as Obinna Oleka scored 17 points and Gerry Blakes had 16, well above their season averages. Arizona State leading scorer Tra Holder continues to play like he already hit his peak this season, averaging 17.5 points from mid-December to mid-February but just 8.7 points in the last six games to lower his season mark to 14.3. He’s not alone, as Savon Goodman has also faded down the stretch, averaging 6.7 points over the last six games to dip his scoring average to 9.4. Oregon State all-purpose guard Gary Payton II hasn’t altered his game in the two games without Tinkle, producing at the same impressive rate that has him leading the team in scoring (15.9), rebounds (7.6) and assists (5.3).

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (15-16): The Sun Devils need someone to step up in this game and, with Holder and Goodman in a serious slide, it might come down to Oleka and Blakes once again. Oleka, a 6-7 junior forward, continues to be the biggest surprise this season, reaching double figures in scoring in 13 of the last 15 games after hitting that mark five times in the first 16 contests. Blakes, a 6-4 senior guard, had a solid all-around showing in Saturday’s three-point loss to California, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (18-11): Stephen Thompson Jr. has also done his part since Tinkle went down, moving into the starting lineup and scoring 16 and a season-high 23 points in the last two games to inch his scoring average to 10.7. Olaf Schaftenaar has also seen his role increase and the 6-10 senior stretch forward responded with 17 points in Saturday’s win against UCLA, shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range. If those two and Payton can continue playing close to their recent levels, that should be enough to overcome Tinkle’s absence.

1. The winner will play third-seeded California in a quarterfinal Thursday night.

2. The Sun Devils made an average of 7.9 baskets from 3-point range per game during the regular season, tops in the Pac-12.

3. Oregon State earned its highest seeding for this tournament since 2010.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 79, Arizona State 68