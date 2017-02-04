Arizona State and Oregon State both played toughbut came up short Thursday against a pair of top-25 opponents. They’ll nowsquare off Saturday in Corvallis, Ore., as they try to shake their current doldrums.

The Sun Devils started 2-1 in Pac-12 play buthave since dropped six of their last seven, including Thursday’s 71-70 loss atNo. 13 Oregon. The game featured nine ties and 15 leads changes, but in the endguard Shannon Evans’ career-high-matching 28 points wasn’t enough for thevisiting Sun Devils, who fell to 0-6 against ranked opponents this season. “Younever want to feel it’s OK to lose and to accept that, but (our) guys foughttheir hearts out, and as a coach, that’s all you could hope for,” Arizona Statecoach Bobby Hurley said in his post-game news conference. “… We survivedbecause our defense was solid and we guarded really well in the first half, Weknew they’d come at us and make a run (in the second half), and we responded.” Meanwhile,Oregon State’s zone defense stymied No. 5 Arizona in the opening 20 minutes andtook a 29-27 lead into halftime, but the visiting Wildcats took control with a19-5 run early in the second half and pulled away for a 71-54 win, sending theBeavers to their 10th-straight setback.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-13, 3-7 Pac-12): The SunDevils average the third-most points in the conference at 81.2 but were held totheir lowest total in the last eight games Thursday as they shot 41.9 percentfrom the field, including 9-of-27 from 3-point range. Guards Torian Graham (18.4points), Tra Holder (17.7) and Evans (16.0) and forward Obinna Oleka (12.7) allaverage double figures, with Graham and Holder trailing only Washingtonfreshman sensation Markelle Fultz (23.1) among the Pac-12’s scoring leaders. At10.6 rebounds per game, the 6-8 Oleka is challenging for the conference lead,but with a minus-3.8 average, Arizona State is one of the Pac-12’s worst inteam rebounding margin.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-19, 0-10): Consistent pointproduction remains hard to come by for the Pac-12’s lowest-scoring team (64.1) asthe Beavers failed to reach 60 points for the eighth time this season. Takingbetter care of the ball is a big part of that equation as Oregon State committed15 turnovers Thursday, which actually helped their Pac-12-high average of 15.7.With leading scorer Tres Tinkle (20.2 points) still sidelined by a broken wristsuffered in November, guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (17.0), forward Drew Eubanks(14.8) and guard JaQuori McLaughlin (11.1) are currently pacing the team.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has won three of the last fivemeetings, including a 75-66 win in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournamentlast March.

2. Thompson has scored in double figures in 16straight games and has averaged 22.8 over his last four contests.

3. Arizona State has lost eight of its last ninePac-12 road games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 76, Oregon State 72