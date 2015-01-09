Oregon State 55, Arizona State 47: Malcolm Duvivier recorded 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to help the Beavers hold off the Sun Devils and continue their best home start in 17 years.

Gary Payton II scored 12 points and like Duvivier battled foul trouble as Oregon State (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 at Gill Coliseum. Victor Robbins added 10 points while Duvivier converted 10-of-11 free throws as the Beavers made 20 of their 25 attempts from the line.

Eric Jacobsen registered 11 points and seven rebounds and Shaquielle McKissic scored 11 for Arizona State (8-7, 0-2), which fell to 0-6 away from home and 0-4 in true road games after missing 17 of its 21 attempts from 3-point range. Savon Goodman and Gerry Blakes, the Sun Devils’ top scorers, combined for four points.

Arizona State went the final 7:40 of the first half without a field goal and Oregon State led by as many as 10 before settling for a 29-20 lead at the break behind Payton’s 10 points, including a dunk and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. Consecutive 3-pointers by Bo Barnes brought the Sun Devils to within 35-30 with a little more than 13 minutes to play before Robbins drove and banked a shot high off the glass to give the Beavers a 42-32 lead with 8:45 to go.

Kodi Justice drilled a shot from behind the arc for his first points to cut the deficit to 44-39 with 4:32 left and Jonathan Gilling’s bucket following an offensive rebound trimmed it to three with a little less than four minutes to go. Robbins stole Jacobsen’s pass and ended the possession with a driving layup to make it 48-41 with 1:53 to play and Oregon State went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:16 - 4-for-4 by Duvivier - while not letting the lead slip below five.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State 6-10 junior F Olaf Schaftenaar, who averaged 10.8 points entering the game, left midway through the second half with an apparent ankle injury after recording three points and four rebounds. ... The Beavers, who host No. 6 Arizona on Sunday, started the 1998-99 season 10-0 at home. ... Oregon State defeated Arizona State for the third time in the last 13 meetings and evened the series 42-42.