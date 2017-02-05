EditorsNote: New headline

Arizona State hands Oregon State 11th straight loss

Guards Torian Graham and Shannon Evans II had 21 points and four 3-pointers apiece in the Sun Devils' 81-68 Pac-12 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday.

Guards Tra Holder had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and guard Kodi Justice had 13 points for the Sun Devils (11-13, 4-7), who lost six of their previous seven games.

Center Drew Eubanks had his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Beavers (4-20, 0-11), who lost their 11th straight.

Justice also made three 3-pointers as the Sun Devills raced to a 44-25 halftime lead and were never challenged.

Oregon State had a whopping 43-27 rebounding advantage against an Arizona State team that starts four guards, but the Sun Devils shot 45.3 percent from the floor and made 13-of-27 3-pointers.

The Beavers shot 39.7 percent including 7-of-28 3-point attempts and had 18 turnovers. Arizona State had eight.

Guard JaQuori McLaughlin had 10 points and six assists for the Beavers, who pulled within nine points at 58-49 on a 9-0 run midway through the second half but were never closer.

Oregon State leading scorer Stephen Thompson Jr. had 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

The Sun Devils won 13 of the last 16 in the series.

Evans and Graham had two 3-pointers apiece when the Sun Devils ended the first half on a 20-6 run. Evans II had 28 points in a 71-70 loss at Oregon on Thursday.

Oregon State has not won since beating Kent State 69-50 on Dec. 21. Beavers guard and leading scorer Tres Tinkle missed the last 18 games with a broken wrist.