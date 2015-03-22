Preview: Arizona State at Richmond

Richmond will try to break the program record for most home wins in a season when it hosts Arizona State on Sunday in the second round of the NIT. The Spiders improved to 15-3 at the Robins Center, which opened in 1972, with a 84-74 victory over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Wednesday in the first round - its fifth straight win on its home court since a 79-74 setback to Rhode Island on Feb. 8. That victory also propelled the Spiders to the 20-win plateau for the fourth time in seven seasons.

Arizona State, which was forced to travel some 2,500 miles for its opening NIT win at Connecticut on Wednesday, decided to stay on the east coast and arrived in Richmond on Thursday. The 66-61 win over the defending national champions helped the Sun Devils move on from a bitter 67-64 loss to No. 12 seed USC in the Pac-12 tournament that saw ASU blow a 15-point lead in the final 10 minutes. “Was it worth the trip? For sure,” Arizona State coach Herb Sendek told reporters. “That was a very difficult loss in the (Pac-12) tournament, but we had some good practices and we hung tough and made some plays.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (18-15): Senior guard Shaquielle McKissic leads a balanced Sun Devils attack in scoring (12.3) and had 22 points in the opening round win at UConn, including a 3-pointer that put ASU ahead to stay and started a game-ending 9-2 run. “I knew it could have been my last game, and I’d rather have the do-or-die on my shoulders and be in that position,” McKissic told reporters. Forward Savon Goodman (11.1) and guard Gerry Blakes (10.9) also average double figures with Goodman grabbing a team best 7.2 rebounds per game.

ABOUT RICHMOND (20-13): Senior guard Kendall Anthony, a first team all-Atlantic 10 pick, leads the Spiders in scoring (16.5) and had 12 points and five assists Wednesday. Sophomore guard ShawnDre’ Jones was named the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year and is averaging 10.2 points and 2.5 assists. Terry Allen, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward, also is averaging in double figures (12.7) and has a team-high five double-doubles - all in the last 11 games, including 21 points and 11 rebounds against St. Francis.

TIP-INS

1.The Spiders won both previous meetings on the road in 2010 and 1987.

2. Richmond averages 10 turnovers, which ranks 12th nationally for fewest per game.

3. McKissic is averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 steals over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Richmond 67, Arizona State 63