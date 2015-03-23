Richmond 76, Arizona State 70 (OT): Kendall Anthony scored 21 points to lead the host Spiders to their school-record 16th home win of the season in the second round of the NIT.

T.J. Cline scored 19 points, Terry Allen finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds and ShawnDre’ Jones added 15 points for Richmond (21-13). The Spiders, who shot 47.4 percent and connected on 6-of-17 3-pointers, will host Miami (Fla.) in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Gerry Blakes scored a team-high 19 points while Shaquielle McKissic finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Savon Goodman added 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for Arizona State (18-16). The Sun Devils shot 40 percent from the floor and lost despite outrebounding the Spiders, 46-30.

Anthony gave Richmond the lead for good, 69-65, with a four-point play with 1:39 remaining in overtime. The Sun Devils twice cut the deficit to one, the final time on a driving dunk by McKissic with 30 seconds left, but Allen sealed the win by connecting on 4-of-4 free throws in the final 8.2 seconds.

Jones, the Atlantic 10’s Sixth Man of the Year, scored six points as Richmond bolted to a 14-4 lead. Arizona State used an 18-7 run fueled by eight points by Tra Holder to rally to take a 28-27 lead, and the Sun Devils led by as many as four points in the second half before Cline’s free throw tied it at 60-60 with 1:05 left in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State finished with a 15-2 edge in offensive rebounds and a 13-2 advantage in second-chance points. ... The Sun Devils finished with just seven assists on their 26 field goals. ... Arizona State finished 3-10 on the road this season.