Preview: Arizona State at Stanford

While morale victories aren’t much of a factor when the selection committee fills out the NCAA Tournament bracket, Stanford will try to build on one when it hosts Arizona State on Saturday in a key Pac-12 contest which will complete the first half of the conference schedule. The Cardinal led No. 1 and undefeated Arizona by seven midway through the second half Thursday and had a chance to tie in the final seconds before falling 60-57. There is still a big upside to our team,‘’ Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. ”I think we have time to still continue and improve. I think we showed that (Thursday) that guys can still make another jump.‘’

The Sun Devils have won three straight following an 89-78 victory in overtime at California on Wednesday, and would like to add a quality road win to their resume as they battle for second in the Pac-12. Sophomore point guard Jahii Carson scored 11 of his 29 points in the extra session, and the biggest of his seven assists came when he fed Jermaine Marshall for a 3-pointer which sent the game into overtime. My man Jermaine Marshall has huge guts and huge heart,‘’ Carson told azcentral.com. ”We ran the play for him and he converted. After that, we went to the huddle and we knew we had the game in the bag because we worked so hard. 

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12): Carson (team bests of 18.9 points and 4.7 assists per game, four rebounds) and Marshall (15 points), a senior guard, contribute most to the team’s success, but center Jordan Bachynski is also capable of taking over. The 7-2 senior averages 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while leading the nation with 4.4 blocks per game, but recorded four points, three rebounds and one block - only his second game this season with less than two rejections - before fouling out against Cal. Senior guard Shaquielle McKissic is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in his last 12 games, above his season numbers of 8.6 and 4.9.

ABOUT STANFORD (13-7, 4-4): The Cardinal featured the same starting lineup in every game as Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown, Dwight Powell, Josh Huestis and Stefan Nastic account for 85.9 percent of the points. Randle, a junior guard, averages a team-best 18.7 points, and played 40 minutes against Arizona - the third time this season he’s played an entire contest, and senior forward Powell averages 14.3 points, and team highs of 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Dawkins is encouraged by the play of Nastic (8.3 points), a junior center “who was more active and made plays around the basket (against Arizona). He continues to get better and better.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinal have won six straight meetings and lead the series 44-31, and are 22-12 against the Sun Devils at Maples Pavilion.

2. Bachynski needs nine blocks to become the Pac-12’s all-time leader, surpassing the 278 recorded by Arizona’s Anthony Cook from 1985-89. He is also 32-for-39 from the free throw line in seven conference games after entering this season shooting 55 percent from the stripe in Pac-12 contests.

3. Arizona State junior G Bo Barnes averaged 9.3 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in his last four games after totalling five points and eight boards in his first nine contests.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, Arizona State 74