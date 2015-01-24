Preview: Arizona State at Stanford

No. 25 Stanford looks to bounce back from its first home loss on Saturday as it hosts Arizona State, which has won two in a row after opening Pac-12 play with four straight losses. The Cardinal had their three-game winning streak snapped with Thursday’s 89-82 loss to Arizona while the Sun Devils routed California 79-44. The Sun Devils face a tougher challenge against Stanford, which has won eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams.

Cardinal guard Chasson Randle, averaging a team-high 20.2 points, scored 26 against the Wildcats to become the third Stanford player - and 15th in conference history - to reach the 2,000 plateau. Randle has averaged 15.8 points on 45.7 percent shooting in seven career games against Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 11th in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage defense, but they forced 19 turnovers and held Cal to 13 points in the first half of Thursday’s victory.

TV: Midnight ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-9, 2-4 Pac-12): Leading scorer Shaquielle McKissic was limited to two points against Cal, but fellow guards Bo Barnes and Kodi Justice provided a spark by scoring a combined 33 off the bench. Saturday’s contest features two centers enjoying breakout seasons in Stanford’s Stefan Nastic and the Sun Devils’ Eric Jacobsen, who is averaging 10 points on 66 percent shooting along with a team-high 6.6 rebounds. Arizona State boasts a strong bench that is led by forward Jonathan Gilling, who is shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT STANFORD (13-5, 4-2): Forward Anthony Brown has finished with exactly 18 points and nine rebounds in three straight games for the Cardinal, who are committing a conference-low 10.7 turnovers per game. The Cardinal are 5-2 without freshman forward Reid Travis, who is out indefinitely due to a stress fracture. Forward Rosco Allen, a 6-9 junior, has started the last three games and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds in last Saturday’s 72-59 win over Connecticut.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 85-28 at Maples Pavilion under coach Johnny Dawkins.

2. The Sun Devils are concluding a stretch during which they played just two home games in 31 days.

3. Randle is 12 away from becoming Stanford’s all-time leader in career minutes played.

PREDICTION: Stanford 68, Arizona State 61