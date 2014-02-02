Stanford 76, Arizona State 70: Dwight Powell matched a season high with 28 points - including 12 during a decisive stretch of the second half - and the host Cardinal rebuffed the Sun Devils for the sixth consecutive time.

Chasson Randle recorded 15 of his 21 points after the break as Stanford (14-7, 5-4 Pac-12) led by 13 approaching the midway point of the second half before holding off Arizona State’s late charge. Josh Huestis scored four of his nine points from the free-throw line in the final minute and also grabbed nine rebounds.

Jahii Carson scored 24 points while Jermaine Marshall added 22 for the Sun Devils (16-6, 5-4), who had their three-game win streak snapped. Jordan Bachynski contributed seven points and 10 rebounds while Shaquielle McKissic added eight and seven.

Carson and Marshall scored nine points apiece in the first half as Arizona State carried a 33-32 lead into the break despite getting outrebounded 21-12. Powell scored six points during a 9-1 run to start the second half and his second 3-pointer of the game with 12:14 remaining stretched Stanford’s advantage to 55-42.

Arizona State trimmed the deficit to 70-67 on Marshall’s 3-pointer with 1:06 left and after a Powell free throw, Carson missed a long 3-point try. Huestis made a pair from the line with 36 seconds left before Marshall’s trey trimmed the deficit to 74-70, and Huestis sealed it with 12.8 seconds to go by making two more free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford used the same starting lineup of Randle, Anthony Brown, Powell, Huestis and Stefan Nastic in every game this season. ... Carson and Marshall were a combined 16-for-28 from the floor while their teammates were 5-for-23. ... Bachynski recorded two blocks and needs seven to become the Pac-12’s all-time leader and surpass the 278 recorded by Arizona’s Anthony Cook from 1985-89.