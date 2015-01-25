No. 25 Stanford 89, Arizona State 70: Anthony Brown and Chasson Randle scored 21 points apiece as the Cardinal routed the visiting Sun Devils.

Stefan Nastic had 20 points and five rebounds while Rosco Allen collected 12 points and eight rebounds for Stanford (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12), which bounced back from Thursday’s 89-82 loss to Arizona by shooting 58.5 percent. Marcus Allen contributed six boards and a career-high six assists and Brown was 7-of-11 shooting – including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Savon Goodman led Arizona State (10-10, 2-5) with 18 points while Jonathan Gilling and Bo Barnes scored nine apiece. Eric Jacobsen, Gerry Blakes and Tra Holder scored eight points each for the Sun Devils, who struggled defensively after holding California to 13 points in the first half of Thursday’s 79-44 victory.

Stanford shot 70.4 percent in the opening period and took a 51-41 lead into the break after closing on a 14-4 run. Goodman scored four straight points to cut the deficit to 61-54 with just under 14 minutes left before Randle sandwiched Shaquielle McKissic’s dunk with a 3-pointer and three foul shots to push the lead to 13.

Robert Cartwright capped an 11-0 run with a basket to extend the lead to 80-58 with just under seven minutes left as the Cardinal cruised to their third straight win over the Sun Devils. Holder had six assists for Arizona State, which shot 8-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half but misfired on all seven attempts after the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State G Kodi Justice, who scored a career-high 16 points in Thursday’s win over Cal, was held scoreless and did not return after suffering a foot injury early in the game. … Stanford F Elliott Bullock, who started his college career in 2008, scored on a layup with 2:11 remaining for his first points since March 12, 2010. … Barnes and Gilling drained three 3-pointers apiece for Arizona State, which opened Pac-12 play by playing five of its first seven games on the road.