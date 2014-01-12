Preview: Arizona State at UCLA

A pair of sophomore point guards will take center stage when No. 25 UCLA hosts Arizona State in a Pac-12 game Sunday evening. The Bruins are led by 6-9 Kyle Anderson, who is drawing comparisons to a young Magic Johnson as the only player in the nation averaging at least 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Wildcats counter with Jahii Carson, who is 11 inches shorter than Anderson but just as dangerous - averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 assists after putting up similar numbers last season.

Carson has been at his best on the road in his career, producing his four highest-scoring games away from Arizona State. Another player UCLA can’t ignore is 7-2 center Jordan Bachynski, who leads the nation in blocked shots (4.8) and seems to be getting more comfortable by the game on the offensive end, matching his season high with 20 points in Thursday’s one-sided win at USC. He could have his way against the Bruins’ front line of 6-10 twins Travis and David Wear, who totaled two rebounds apiece in Thursday’s loss to top-ranked Arizona.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12): With the Sun Devils needing a shooting guard after Evan Gordon transferred to Indiana in the offseason, Shaquielle McKissic has stepped up in his only year of eligibility with Arizona State. The transfer is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor in the last seven games. Jermaine Marshall is the other transfer who has filled in nicely for the Sun Devils, averaging 15.1 points and shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT UCLA (12-3, 1-1): Tony Parker could be close to bumping one of the Wear twins from their starting role if the trio continues to play at its current level. Parker is coming off a 10-point, eight-rebound effort against the Wildcats, easily the best performance by a UCLA big man, and the 6-9 forward has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four games. Parker is part of a reserve unit that has accounted for 32.3 percent of UCLA’s total scoring this season.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is averaging 86.2 points, its highest mark at this point of the season since averaging 87 points through 15 games in 1994-95 - the last year the Bruins won an NCAA title.

2. Jordan Adams leads UCLA in scoring at 18.5 points, hitting the 20-point mark eight times.

3. Two of Bachynski’s five 20-point games in his career have come against the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 79, UCLA 72