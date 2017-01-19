Preview: Arizona State at UCLA

Avoiding a letdown off its last win while trying to block out a big matchup this weekend might be the biggest challenge when No. 3 UCLA hosts Arizona State in a Pac-12 game Thursday night. The Bruins are coming off a difficult one-point victory last Saturday at Utah, one of the toughest places for opposing teams to play in the league, and have a date penciled Saturday against No. 13 Arizona.

UCLA can certainly use the Sun Devils as a barometer for Arizona, as Arizona State is coming off a 91-75 loss to the Wildcats in the first of three straight conference road games. Arizona State struggled against Arizona's size and that was also a factor in its 88-82 loss on Jan. 7 against visiting Utah. The Bruins have as much length in the frontcourt as Arizona or Utah, but 7-0 center Thomas Welsh and 6-10 forward T.J. Leaf are more finesse than physical. That should be enough to handle the Sun Devils, whose 1-0 record at the start of conference play represented the first time they had been over .500 since the 2013-14 season.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (9-9, 2-3 Pac-12): Obinna Oleka has been responsible for defending many of the opposing big men, and the 6-8 junior forward has done an admirable job without much help down low. He's averaging 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds and has stepped up well against the really good competition. Oleka scored his career high with the Sun Devils against Arizona, totaling 22 points while pulling down nine rebounds, and produced double-doubles earlier this season against No. 7 Creighton and No. 5 Kentucky.

ABOUT UCLA (18-1, 5-1): Point guard Lonzo Ball became the nation's active assist leader earlier this week when it was learned Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Monday's win against No. 19 Xavier and will miss the rest of the season. Watson averaged 8.5 assists and Ball is next with eight, but their assist-to-turnover ratio isn't close as Ball's stands at 3.53 and Watson's at 2.28. Ball, a 6-7 freshman, shouldn't have any difficulties seeing over the top of Tra Holder, the 6-1 point guard for Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is shooting for its first 19-1 mark since the 1991-92 season.

2. Leaf is one of three players in the Pac-12 that ranks in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding.

3. Arizona State is averaging 81.6 points per game, the program's most since averaging 84.5 for the 1997-98 season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 105, Arizona State 81