No. 25 UCLA 87, Arizona State 72: Freshman guard Zach LaVine scored 19 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures for the host Bruins.

Kyle Anderson contributed 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for UCLA (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12), which bounced back from Thursday’s four-point loss to top-ranked Arizona. Jordan Adams scored 15 points, Bryce Alford had 13 and Norman Powell finished with 11 for the Bruins.

Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points to lead Arizona State (13-4, 2-2). Jordan Bachynski added 14 points and eight rebounds, Jonathan Gilling finished with 10 points and leading scorer Jahii Carson added nine, but shot just 4-for-17 from the field in a foul-plagued game.

The Bruins seized the lead for good on LaVine’s 3-pointer with just under 14 minutes left in the first half, which was one of two 3s by LaVine in the 14-0 run that put UCLA on top 20-12. The lead ballooned to as much as 20 points in the first half before the Bruins settled for a 50-33 halftime lead.

The Sun Devils got UCLA’s attention by scoring five unanswered points in the opening minute of the second half but their momentum was halted when Carson left the game with his fourth foul with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Bruins quickly stretched their lead back to 21 on Anderson’s three-point play with just over 13 minutes left, which provided adequate cushion when Arizona State trimmed the deficit back to nine with just under 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bachynski had two blocked shots to move past Channing Frye of Arizona and into second place (259) on the Pac-12 career blocks list. Anthony Cook set the record of 278 while playing for the Wildcats from 1985-89. … Anderson entered the game as the only player in the nation averaging at least 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. … The Bruins, who entered second in the nation in field goal percentage (51.8), shot 7-for-12 from 3-point range but just 45.8 percent from the field overall.