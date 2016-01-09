FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCLA 81, Arizona State 74
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2016 / 12:23 AM / 2 years ago

UCLA 81, Arizona State 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UCLA 81, Arizona State 74

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 26 points to help UCLA beat visiting Arizona State 81-74 on Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 play at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Junior guard Bryce Alford scored 18 points for UCLA (11-6, 2-2). Sophomore center Thomas Welsh had 12 points and 15 rebounds and freshman guard Aaron Holiday added 10 points.

Sophomore guard Tra Holder scored a career-high 26 points for Arizona State (10-6, 0-3). Sophomore guard Kodi Justice had 11 points.

UCLA led 21-12 midway through the opening half and went up 30-18 on a 3-pointer by Alford, but Arizona State staged a 15-3 run to tie the game. The Bruins were clinging to a 38-37 lead at the break, but the Sun Devils outscored them 8-2 to start the second half to take a 45-40 lead.

The Bruins tied the game on a 3-pointer by Hamilton, but the Sun Devils scored the next six points to go up 56-50. UCLA answered with a 9-2 run to take a 59-58 lead.

The teams exchanged leads over the last nine minutes until Holiday made a 3-pointer to put the Bruins up 77-74 with 1:14 to go and Alford followed with another 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.