UCLA 81, Arizona State 74

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 26 points to help UCLA beat visiting Arizona State 81-74 on Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 play at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Junior guard Bryce Alford scored 18 points for UCLA (11-6, 2-2). Sophomore center Thomas Welsh had 12 points and 15 rebounds and freshman guard Aaron Holiday added 10 points.

Sophomore guard Tra Holder scored a career-high 26 points for Arizona State (10-6, 0-3). Sophomore guard Kodi Justice had 11 points.

UCLA led 21-12 midway through the opening half and went up 30-18 on a 3-pointer by Alford, but Arizona State staged a 15-3 run to tie the game. The Bruins were clinging to a 38-37 lead at the break, but the Sun Devils outscored them 8-2 to start the second half to take a 45-40 lead.

The Bruins tied the game on a 3-pointer by Hamilton, but the Sun Devils scored the next six points to go up 56-50. UCLA answered with a 9-2 run to take a 59-58 lead.

The teams exchanged leads over the last nine minutes until Holiday made a 3-pointer to put the Bruins up 77-74 with 1:14 to go and Alford followed with another 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining.