No. 13 Arizona 82, UNLV 70

Sophomore center Dusan Ristic scored a career-high 20 points, forward Ryan Anderson had his fifth double-double of the season and 13th-ranked Arizona held off UNLV 82-70 on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Ristic surpassed his previous career best of 12 points with 8:33 left in the first half. He made his first 3-pointer of the season and was 7 of 8 from the line.

Anderson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Arizona (11-1) won its national-best 46th consecutive home game. UNLV (8-4) lost its second consecutive game after a home loss to Arizona State.

UNLV’s talented freshman center Stephen Zimmerman, who was limited in Friday’s practice because of a thigh contusion, came off the bench for the first time. He took a knee to the thigh in the first half and did not play after halftime, finishing with six points in only nine minutes.

Arizona led by as many as 13 points in the second half before the Rebels rallied with a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 69-65 with 2:48 to go, but that’s as close as they came.

UNLV guard Ike Nwamu scored a team-high 17 points and forward Derrick Jones Jr. added 12.

Arizona guards Kadeem Allen and Allonzo Trier each had 15 points.

The Wildcats were short-handed again. They played their seventh game without starting senior center Kaleb Tarczewski (ankle) and their fourth without guard Elliott Pitts, who is out for what coach Sean Miller has said are “personal issues.”