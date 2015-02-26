Preview: Arizona State at Utah

Nestled between Utah’s 69-58 loss Sunday at Oregon and Saturday’s rematch against Pac-12-leading Arizona is Thursday’s home game against Arizona State. It sets up as the perfect look-ahead contest for his 12th-ranked Utes, but coach Larry Krystkowiak is having none of it. “We aren’t concerned with (this) being a trap game,” Krystkowiak told reporters. “Nothing has changed with our approach, and that may be the story for you, the media, but our coaches and players aren’t wired that way. We won’t discuss Arizona until Thursday after the game – that’s our mindset.”

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils have climbed to .500in the Pac-12 for the first time this season courtesy of a three-game winstreak. Arizona State’s latest win came Sunday when it overcame a 10-pointdeficit in the game’s final 10 minutes to beat visiting USC 64-59. “I think that it is a good sign that in each of our lastfour wins we have been behind,” Sun Devils coach Herb Sendek told reporters. “We have been behind in the second half, and wehave been in close games. We have been behind in double-digits in some instances,and we have held our composure and continued to compete favorably.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (15-12, 7-7 Pac-12): The SunDevils lost their first four conference games – including a 76-59 home setbackversus Utah on Jan. 15 – but have since won seven of 10 and are challenging fora spot in the Pac-12’s upper half. After not playing in a college basketballgame in 635 days and sitting out the team’s first nine contests this season, sophomoretransfer Savon Goodman is heating up at just the right time, averaging14.2 points and 11 rebounds over the last five games while shooting a sizzling 67.4 percentfrom the field. Goodman – at 10.9 points per game overall and averaging ateam-high 7.1 rebounds – is one of three Arizona State players averagingdouble-digit points, joining Gerry Blakes (11.3) and Shaquielle McKissic(11.2).

ABOUT UTAH (21-5, 11-3): After earning a split ontheir trip to Oregon last week, the Utes are back home where they’ve reeled off17 straight wins – including a 15-0 mark this season. Senior guard DelonWright, a finalist for all the major national Player-of-the-Year awards, ispacing the squad in scoring (14.3), assists (5.4) and steals (2.2) whileshooting 52.3 percent from the field and 82.8 percent from the free-throwstripe. Brandon Taylor (10.6 points) and Jordan Loveridge (10.0) also are averagingin double figures while freshman big man Jakob Poeltl is leading the team with7.3 rebounds and is shooting a Pac-12-best 67.2 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won four of the seven meetings in the series since joining the Pac-12 for the 2011-12 season and is 3-0 at the HuntsmanCenter, winning by an average of 16.3 points.

2. The Utes rank in the top 10 nationally in field-goalpercentage (49.0), scoring defense (56.1 points) and scoring margin (plus-16.5).

3. Arizona State is 2-9 in road/neutral sitegames this season, beating only California (79-44) and Washington (78-68).

PREDICTION: Utah 80, Arizona State 64