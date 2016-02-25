Preview: Arizona State at Utah

Utah is part of a four-way scramble for the Pac-12 title and the No. 23 Utes need to avoid a letdown when they host struggling Arizona State on Thursday. Utah is battling Arizona, Oregon and California for the conference regular-season crown and the contest against the Sun Devils will be followed by Saturday’s showdown with No. 10 Arizona.

Utes sophomore center Jakob Poeltl is averaging 18.1 points and nine rebounds and appears on his way to winning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors. “Our team is built upon getting him some touches inside,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said after Sunday’s 80-69 win at USC. “Our guys are doing a nice job delivering it to him and he’s not forcing the issue. He’s shooting the high-percentage shot. He’ll find the open guy if the double-team does come. It’s been a nice combination.” Poeltl had 29 points, 13 rebounds and four steals against the Trojans for his 12th double-double of the season as Utah won for the fourth straight game. Arizona State is experiencing a dismal first campaign under coach Bobby Hurley and has lost seven of its last 10 after being drubbed 99-61 by Arizona on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (14-13, 4-10 Pac-12): Junior-college transfer Obinna Oleka started slowly as he adjusted to a tougher level but has been consistently good with 10 double-digit scoring efforts in the past 11 games. Oleka, a 6-foot-7 forward, is averaging 12.7 points during the stretch to raise his season average to 9.8 and is 33-of-36 from the free-throw line during that span. Sophomore point guard Tra Holder leads the Sun Devils in scoring (15.1) and assists (3.6) and senior guard Gerry Blakes (10.7) also averages in double figures.

ABOUT UTAH (21-7, 10-5): Senior point guard Brandon Taylor had a career-best 10 assists against USC and the player averaging 9.1 points and a team-best four assists has made big strides as a floor leader. “Brandon has been a little stubborn, and he’d probably be the first to admit it,” Krystkowiak told reporters. “It took him a while to figure it out, but better late than never.” Taylor has 17 assists against three turnovers over the past two games after having six or fewer assists in each of the previous 19 games.

TIP-INS

1. Utah won last season’s two meetings by an average of 29.5 points, including an 83-41 home victory.

2. Sun Devils senior F Eric Jacobsen (6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds) has grabbed four or fewer rebounds in each of the past eight games.

3. Utes senior F Jordan Loveridge (11.9 average) has recorded five consecutive double-digit scoring outings and is averaging 15.2 points during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Utah 94, Arizona State 67