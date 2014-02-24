FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah 86, Arizona State 63
February 24, 2014

Utah 86, Arizona State 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah 86, Arizona State 63: Delon Wright scored 22 points on 7-of-7 shooting and the host Utes built a 27-point first-half lead while routing the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 contest.

Jordan Loveridge added 18 points, Renan Lenz scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and Princeton Onwas had 12 as Utah (18-9, 7-8) improved to 17-2 at home. Wright also contributed nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocked shots as the Utes halted a two-game skid.

Shaquielle McKissic scored 16 points, Egor Koulechov added 11 points and eight rebounds and Bo Barnes tallied 11 points for Arizona State (19-8, 8-6), which shot 30.8 percent from the field while losing its second consecutive contest. Sun Devils starters Jahii Carson (eight points), Jermaine Marshall (seven) and Jordan Bachynksi (five) were a combined 7-of-29 from the field.

Utah dominated the first 13-plus minutes and possessed a 38-12 lead after a 3-pointer by Loveridge. The lead topped out at 27 points on Wright’s basket with just over two minutes left before the Utes took a 51-26 lead into the break.

Arizona State upped its performance over the first 10 minutes of the second half and crept within 61-48 on a 3-pointer by Koulechov. Loveridge and Wright scored five points apiece in a 14-3 surge that saw Utah get the lead back up to 24 with 5:44 remaining and the Utes finished it off to record their 13th double-digit home win of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bachynski blocked three shots to become the first player in Pac-12 history with 300 career rejections. … The Utes shot 53.8 percent from the field and blocked 12 shots. … Arizona State has lost eight consecutive visits to Utah.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
