Preview: Arizona State at Washington

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar is desperately seeking some defensive intensity, more offensive consistency and - above all - a win. The Huskies carry a six-game losing streak into Sunday’s home matchup with Arizona State, which has alternated wins and losses in its last six games. Washington has a week off after this game, meaning that a loss will keep the Huskies winless for at least a month since their last triumph Jan. 22.

Washington’s last contest was Friday’s 86-62 loss to No. 7 Arizona in which the team was outscored 20-4 late in the second half. ”We ran out of gas,“ Romar told reporters. ”I think that is a factor with us. We don’t have a lot of depth and guys are logging a lot of minutes. ... We just haven’t been able to sustain it. My thoughts are how can we sustain it? We have to find a way to sustain it.” Arizona State suffered a 74-71 loss at Washington State on Friday that left coach Herb Sendek telling reporters: “Our inability to get stops was our downfall in the second half.”

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (12-12, 4-7 Pac-12): The Sun Devils are a middle-of-the-pack team defensively, although they have given up 76 points per game over the last two contests, up from their current season average of 65.2 points allowed. Gerry Blakes is coming off a 24-point performance against Washington State and leads the team at 11 points per game, just in front of Shaquielle McKissic (10.9). Savon Goodman (9.9 points) has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in eight of his last nine games and is 11-of-14 over the last two contests.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-10, 3-9): The Huskies have given up an average of 79.8 points during their skid and have gone 0-3 at home during the rough stretch, allowing 86.7 points in those contests. Nigel Williams-Goss averages 15 points to lead four players in double figures and also dishes out a team-best six assists per game. However, the sophomore guard endured one of the worst games of his career Friday, managing seven points on 1-of-10 shooting with four turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Goodman set a career high with 14 rebounds against Washington State and has increased his production on the boards in each of the last four games (two, five, nine 14, respectively).

2. Arizona State senior G Bo Barnes suffered a sprained ankle Friday and might not be available Sunday.

3. The Sun Devils’ last win over the Huskies was a 68-51 victory Jan. 8, 2010. They have lost eight straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Washington 69, Arizona State 62