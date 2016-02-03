Preview: Arizona State at Washington

Washington has a season sweep on the mind when it hosts Arizona State on Wednesday. Andrew Andrews became the first player in school history to post 30 points and 12 assists in a game when the Huskies held on to beat the Sun Devils 89-85 in Tempe on Jan. 16.

Washington has split its last four league games since the first matchup with Arizona State, including a 98-88 setback at USC on Saturday. The Huskies shot 36.4 percent from the field and were 8-for-32 from 3-point range against the Trojans. Arizona State, meanwhile, has dropped four of its last five games, including a 91-74 loss at home versus No. 17 Oregon. The Sun Devils are 0-4 on the road in the Pac-12, getting swept on trips to Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (12-10, 2-7 Pac-12): Arizona State’s 59.3 percent shooting percentage Thursday against Oregon State was its highest in a Pac-12 game since 2013. However, the Sun Devils shot 39.3 percent from the field against Oregon on Saturday, and turned the ball over 17 times. Obinna Oleka finished with 17 points against the Ducks and is averaging 13.8 points in the last six games - the team’s top scorer in that stretch.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-7, 6-3): Andrews has cooled off significantly despite leading the Pac-12 in scoring at 21 points per game. He scored 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting Saturday and is 10-of-34 from the floor in his last three games, including 3-of-12 from 3-point range. Andrews is averaging 14.7 points in that stretch, compared to 22 points prior to it.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State had a season-high 51 second-half points against Washington in the first matchup this season. The Sun Devils average 42 points in the second half compared to 33.8 in the first.

2. The Huskies have forced at least 10 turnovers in every game this season. They ranked 11th nationally entering Tuesday and first in the Pac-12 in turnovers forced at 16.5 per game.

3. Washington coach Lorenzo Romar is 22-6 all-time versus Arizona State.

PREDICTION: Washington 91, Arizona State 88