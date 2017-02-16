Preview: Arizona State at Washington

Washington star Markelle Fultz will likely miss his third straight game Thursday as the Huskies face visiting Arizona State, which boasts three of the top 10 scorers in the Pac-12. Washington could struggle to keep pace with the up-tempo Sun Devils without Fultz, who is listed as day-to-day due to a sore right knee.

While Arizona State is coming off a comeback victory over Stanford, Washington is riding a seven-game losing streak - tied for the longest in the 15-year tenure of coach Lorenzo Romar. The Huskies were held scoreless for nearly 10 minutes at one point of last Saturday’s 85-61 loss at Utah and clearly missed their freshman point guard, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 23.2 points per game. “Without Markelle, we have to play a certain way,” Romar told reporters. “We have to play a little more conservative. And when we were doing that and when we were executing, we were getting great shots. And when we started to go off on our own a little bit, that’s when we got burned.” Arizona State, which ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring at 79.5 points per game, rolled to an 86-75 victory over the Huskies in Tempe last month after scoring 52 points in the second half.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (12-14, 5-8 Pac-12): Guards Torian Graham (18.1 points per game), Tra Holder (17.3) and Shannon Evans II (15.7) maintained their hot streaks in last Saturday’s 75-69 win over Stanford as Graham went 6-of-11 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 24 points. “Torian showed what he’s capable of doing and what he’s been doing, hitting big shots for us,” coach Bobby Hurley told reporters. “He had it going and he knew it, and he delivered.” Forward Obinna Oleka, averaging 12.3 points and 10.1 rebounds, looks for a bounce-back effort after grabbing just two rebounds against the Cardinal.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-16, 2-11): One of the few bright spots during the Huskies’ losing streak has been the play of sophomore guard David Crisp, who is averaging 14.6 points in league play and scored a career-high 31 in the loss at Utah. Guard Matisse Thybulle has started every game and leads the team with 52 steals. Forward Noah Dickerson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over his last five games, but the Huskies are thin in the frontcourt without 6-9 senior forward Malik Dime, who is recovering from a broken pinky and was suspended indefinitely after slapping two fans in Colorado’s student section last Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the all-time series 43-38, including 23-7 under Romar.

2. The Huskies are 1-13 when trailing with five minutes remaining.

3. Arizona State is seeking its first season sweep of the Huskies since 2002-03.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 78, Washington 67