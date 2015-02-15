Arizona State 78, Washington 68: Gerry Blakes scored 23 points and Savon Goodman contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds to fuel the visiting Sun Devils to a Pac-12 triumph.

Blakes, Goodman and Shaquielle McKissic combined to score 58 of the 78 points for Arizona State (13-12, 5-7), which has alternated wins and losses in seven straight games. Goodman pulled down seven offensive rebounds as the Sun Devils dominated the glass, 44-26, and had more offensive boards (18) than the Huskies had defensive rebounds (17).

Washington (14-11, 3-10) lost its seventh straight game despite 20 points from Nigel Williams-Goss and 19 from Andrew Andrews. Williams-Goss added six assists, but the rest of his teammates combined for two assists.

Washington did not reach double figures until 10:38 remained in the first half, but the hosts battled back to trail 30-29 at the break. The teams jockeyed back and forth throughout the second half before McKissic scored four straight points to make it 68-64 with 4:07 to go and later added another basket to create a 72-66 edge with 2:46 to play.

Washington’s Donaven Dorsey missed two 3-pointers and Andrews misfired on another in the final three minutes while Tra Holder countered with a layup and two foul shots to push the advantage to double figures. The Huskies finished 7-of-25 from long range, while the Sun Devils were 5-of-12, highlighted by Blakes’ 3-of-5 effort.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shawn Kemp Jr. notched seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies, who have lost four straight home games. ... Holder scored eight points and dished out five assists for Arizona State but also had five of the team’s 11 turnovers. ... The Sun Devils had lost eight straight matchups with the Huskies and had not earned a victory in the series since Jan. 8, 2010.