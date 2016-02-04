FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 95, Arizona State 83 (OT)
February 4, 2016

Washington 95, Arizona State 83 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 95, Arizona State 83 (OT)

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had a career night to help Washington beat Arizona State 95-83 in overtime Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Murray scored a career-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists for Washington (15-7, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference). Freshman forward Marquese Chriss scored 19 points.

Sophomore guard Tra Holder scored 18 points for Arizona State (12-11, 2-8). Senior forward Willie Atwood and sophomore guard Kodi Justice had 14 points apiece.

Arizona State mounted an 11-0 run to take a 21-7 lead. Washington rallied to cut the deficit to five on a layup by Murray, but a late 3-pointer by Atwood sent the Sun Devils to the locker room with a 44-32 lead at the break.

The Huskies staged an 11-0 run early in the second half to tie the game and took a 60-58 lead on two free throws by Murray. The Sun Devils reclaimed the lead moments later, but two free throws by Chriss put the Huskies up 73-71.

Arizona State forced overtime after Justice made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining.

Murray scored the first four points in overtime as part of a 13-2 run that put the Huskies in control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
