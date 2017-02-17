FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Devils survive wild ending at Washington
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 17, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 6 months ago

Sun Devils survive wild ending at Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: official scoring changes: revises Johnson's points in third graf, Crisp's points in 10th graf

Sun Devils survive wild ending at Washington

SEATTLE -- Arizona State guard Torian Graham scored 29 points and guard Tra Holder added 21 in the Sun Devils' 83-81 Pac-12 victory over Washington on Thursday in a game that featured a wild final 10 seconds.

Sun Devils forward Obinna Oleka blocked a drive by Markelle Fultz with 20.6 seconds remaining, and Holder rebounded a Fultz miss with 9.8 seconds remaining with Arizona State holding a 80-77 lead.

Washington guard Carlos Johnson, who had a career-high 19 points, flung Holder aside and was given a flagrant foul on the play. Holder was assessed a technical foul for shoving Johnson in response.

Holder made two free throws for an 82-77 lead, and Matisse Thybulle made two for Washington to make it 82-79.

The Huskies retained the ball, and Dan Kingma followed a Fultz 3-point miss with a layup with 1.8 seconds remaining to make it 82-81.

Graham was fouled on the inbounds play and made the first free throw with 1.1 seconds left. He sank the second, but Arizona was called for a lane violation and the point did not count.

Fultz's 3-point try from midcourt hit the front rim as time expired. Fultz had 19 points after missing the previous two games with a knee injury.

Shannon Evans II had 13 points for the Sun Devils (13-14, 6-8), who have won three of four.

Fultz finished with 19 points and all five starters scored in double figures for the Huskies (9-17, 2-12), who have lost eight in a row.

Thybulle had 15 points, guard David Crisp had 13 and Noah Dickerson had 11 points for Washington.

Graham made four of Arizona State's 10 3-pointers, and Holder had two. Arizona State committed only six turnovers.

