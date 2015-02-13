Preview: Arizona State at Washington State

Two teams headed in opposite directions meet Friday when Arizona State visits Washington State, which has lost six of its last seven games. The Sun Devils are trending upward with four wins in their last six, including an 81-78 upset of No. 7 Arizona on Saturday, when Arizona State shot 50 percent and drained seven 3-pointers. Forward Shaquielle McKissic averages a team-high 11 points for the Sun Devils, who have beaten Washington three straight times but are 1-6 in true road games this season.

Washington State has shot better than 38 percent once in its last seven games, but forward Josh Hawkinson isn’t ready to attribute the Cougars’ recent shooting woes to fatigue. Cougars coach Ernie Kent said he will turn to his team’s three seniors – guards DaVonte Lacy and Dexter Kernich-Drew along with center Jordan Railey – to help get the Cougars untracked against an Arizona State team allowing 66.9 points in league play. “They’re very good defensively and they play with a lot of energy,” Kent told reporters. “If we aren’t ready to match their intensity, we’re going to be in trouble.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (12-11, 4-6 Pac-12): Coach Herb Sendek has been pleased with Eric Jacobsen’s overall play, but the 6-10 center has fouled out of his last two games and is often limited due to early foul trouble. The Sun Devils’ recent surge has been sparked by the play of freshman point guard Tra Holder, who is averaging 10.7 points and shooting 86.7 from the foul line over the past six games. The improving backcourt includes Gerry Blakes and Bo Barnes, who had 18 points against Arizona and is shooting 14-of-32 from 3-point range over the last six games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (10-13, 4-7): Lacy is averaging a team-high 16.5 points in Pac-12 play for the Cougars, who fell behind 28-4 in Sunday’s 95-72 loss at Oregon and trailed by double figures for the entire second half. “I felt like they were running a 100-yard dash and we were running a mile,” Kent told reporters. The Cougars need more production from their frontcourt, including forward Brett Boese, who was a key reserve during the Cougars’ 9-7 start but is averaging two points and shooting 2-of-15 from 3-point range over the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State is 8-2 in its last 10 home games against the Sun Devils.

2. Arizona State is 27-12 over the past eight years when Sendek has five full days between games.

3. Cougars G Que Johnson scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in last season’s 66-47 loss to Arizona State.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 69, Washington State 64