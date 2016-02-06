Preview: Arizona State at Washington State

Arizona State tries to sweep Washington State for the 13th time when it visits Pullman, Wash., on Saturday. The Sun Devils beat the Cougars 84-73 in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 14 for their first conference win of the season.

Arizona State has dropped five of its last six games since, including a 95-83 overtime loss at Washington on Wednesday. After shooting 60 percent in the first half, the Sun Devils shot 31 percent in the second half and overtime. Kodi Justice hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime at 78-all, but Arizona State was outscored 17-5 in the extra session. The Cougars have lost eight straight games following their 79-64 defeat to No. 20 Arizona on Wednesday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (12-11, 2-8 Pac-12): Tra Holder hit a career-high five 3-pointers and led Arizona State with 18 points against the Huskies. He has made 12-of-24 3-pointers in the last four games, while averaging 14 points and 5.3 assists. Justice is tied for seventh in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers made with 44, and has come off the bench to score 25 points over the last two games for the Sun Devils.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-13, 1-9): Washington State has lost eight straight games for the second time in three seasons. Josh Hawkinson hasn’t been to blame as the junior continued his steady play with 14 points and 17 rebounds against the Wildcats. On Friday, Hawkinson was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, given to the top center in men’s college basketball.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is scoring 76.4 points per game - the highest since 2002-03 when it averaged 77 points.

2. Hawkinson leads the Pac-12 and is fifth in the nation with 16 double-doubles in 21 games this season.

3. Washington State C Valentine Izundu could return Saturday after missing the last eight games with a foot injury. He suited up Wednesday against Arizona, but did not play.

PREDICTION: Washington State 75, Arizona State 70