Arizona State looks to avenge an earlier loss to Washington State on Saturday as the Sun Devils travel to Pullman to face the struggling Cougars. Guard Torian Graham is averaging 18.5 points to lead Arizona State, which can get back to .500 overall for the first time since being 9-9 on Jan. 12 with a victory over the Cougars.

Graham scored 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting while Tra Holder added 21 in Thursday’s 83-81 victory over Washington as the Sun Devils won consecutive conference games for the first time all season. While coach Bobby Hurley’s improving squad is tied for seventh in the Pac-12 with Colorado, Washington State is riding a five-game losing streak. Third-year coach Ernie Kent expressed his frustration with the Cougars following Thursday’s 78-59 home loss to sixth-ranked Arizona, which dominated the boards and led by 20 for most of the second half. “At some point in time losing has to become so painful to them that they change the trajectory of their season and this program,” Kent told reporters. “And I don’t think it’s there yet. If you don’t go home and something burns in your belly and you want to make some changes, it’s going to continue to happen.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (13-14, 6-8 Pac-12): Hurley is leaning heavily on his starters in league play, with four of them playing at least 39 minutes in Thursday’s win over Washington. Forward Obinna Oleka is averaging 12.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, but he’s been quiet in his last two games as the Sun Devils’ backcourt of Graham, Holder and Shannon Evans II engineered both victories. Holder averages 17.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting and scored a career-high 27 points in last month’s 91-83 loss to Washington State in Tempe.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (11-15, 4-10): Senior forward Josh Hawkinson averages 15.3 points and 10.0 rebounds for the Cougars, who opened Pac-12 play with back-to-back wins over Washington and Oregon State but have dropped 10 of their last 12 games. Washington State lost its 12th straight game against Arizona on Thursday despite a strong outing from senior guard Ike Iroegbu, who registered a team-high 17 points and five assists. Hawkinson struggled against the Wildcats' size near the basket and finished with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting but could be primed for a bounce-back effort against the smaller Sun Devils.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State has won five of the last seven meetings against the Cougars and holds a 41-37 edge in the all-time series.

2. Washington State is 3-13 when trailing at the half.

3. Arizona State is seeking its first weekend sweep in Pac-12 play since 2015.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 81, Washington State 73