Washington State 74, Arizona State 71: Dexter Kernich-Drew scored a career high 27 points and DaVonte Lacy added 17 as the Cougars edged the visiting Sun Devils.

Ike Iroegbu collected nine points, five rebounds and six assists while Josh Hawkinson grabbed nine rebounds for Washington State (11-13, 5-7 Pac-12), which shot 51.9 percent and won for the second time in its last eight games. Kernich-Drew capitalized on his first start in league play by shooting 9-of-12 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Gerry Blakes scored a season-high 24 points and Tra Holder added 14 for Arizona State (12-12, 4-7). Eric Jacobson had 12 points and Savon Goodman had a season-high 14 rebounds along with eight points for the Sun Devils, who were 5-of-21 from 3-point range and failed to build on last Saturday’s 81-78 upset of rival Arizona.

Holder scored with five seconds left in the first half to give Arizona State a 34-29 lead at the break, but Kernich-Drew scored 10 of the Cougars’ first 16 points in the second half and tied the game at 45 on a 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes left. Washington State seized its biggest lead at 62-54 on Que Johnson’s basket with 5:22 remaining.

Blakes scored eight straight points for Arizona State to help the Sun Devils pull within 68-66 with 1:14 left before Kernich-Drew made a 3-pointer from 30 feet away to beat the shot clock on the Cougars’ next possession. Iroegbu converted two foul shots with three seconds left to extend the lead to 74-68 and help the Cougars end a three-game losing streak against the Sun Devils.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State G Bo Barnes suffered a right leg injury late in the first half and did not return. … Washington State F Brett Boese was held scoreless and is 2-of-17 from 3-point range over his last six games after missing two shots against the Sun Devils. … The Cougars improved to 9-2 in their last 11 home games against the Sun Devils.