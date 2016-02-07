Arizona State 67, Washington State 55

Arizona State guard Tra Holder scored 16 points to lead the Sun Devils past Washington State 67-55 on Saturday in a battle of struggling Pac-12 teams at Friel Court in Pullman, Washington.

Forward Obinna Oleka finished with 13 points and guard Andrew Spight came off the bench to also score 13 for the Sun Devils (13-11, 3-8 Pac-12). Arizona State hit nine 3-pointers, including three each from Oleka and Spight.

Guard Charles Callison scored 15 points, and guard Ike Iroegbu added 10 for the Cougars (9-14, 1-10 Pac-12). Washington State has lost nine in a row.

The Sun Devils led 40-32 at halftime and took command by scoring the first seven points out of intermission. They led by double digits throughout the second half and cruised to an easy conference road win.

Washington State committed 18 turnovers and was outscored 27-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Cougars did get within 10 on a three-point play by guard Renard Suggs, but couldn’t get any closer.

Arizona State has won five of the last six meetings with Washington State, including both games this season. The Sun Devils beat Washington State 84-73 in mid-January.

Guard Gerry Blakes added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Sun Devils