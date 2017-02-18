Washington State roars past Arizona State

Washington State center Conor Clifford had 19 points and Josh Hawkinson notched his school-record 54th career double-double as the Cougars pulled away for a 86-71 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Clifford had three layups and guard Malachi Flynn had two 3-pointers on a 16-0 run that gave the Cougars an 81-69 lead with 2:35 remaining. They finished on a 21-2 run.

Hawkinson had 14 points and 15 rebounds, guard Ike Iroegbu had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Flynn had 14 points and seven assists as the Cougars (12-15, 5-10) broke a five-game losing streak.

Guard Shannon Evans II had 21 points and Torian Graham had 18 points for the Sun Devils (13-15, 6-9), who had won three of four.

Graham's fourth 3-pointer game Arizona State a 69-65 lead, but the Sun Devils did not score again until Tra Holder made a layup with 1:48 remaining.

Washington State held a 42-22 rebounding advantage and shot 59 percent from the field.

Flynn had four 3-pointers and Iroegbu made three as the Cougars conclude their first Pac-12 series sweep since beating Oregon State twice in the 2011-12 season.

Hawkinson, who broke a tie with Steve Puidokas (1973-77) for most double-doubles in school history, had a career-high 31 points and 14 rebounds in a 91-83 victory over Arizona State on Jan. 29. They had not won since.

Obinna Oleka had 12 points and Holder had 10.

ASU made 8-of-29 3-pointers and has 275 3s this season, second in school history and well within reach of the school record of 288 in 2009.

Evans had 14 points and Oleka had 12 points in the first half and Arizona State made six 3-pointers for a 49-43 lead.

Evans had five points and Oleka made a 3-pointer in a 10-0 run in a 57-second span for 43-31 lead late in the half, the Sun Devils' largest of the game.