Preview: Arkansas at Alabama

Arkansas features one of the top scoring trios in the country, and the Razorbacks’ slim NCAA Tournament hopes remain alive thanks to a three-game winning streak entering Wednesday’s contest at Alabama. The matchup pits two teams who have at times looked like dark horse candidates to steal a tourney berth from the middle of the SEC standings, and Alabama finds itself squarely in the bubble conversation entering two big tests this week against Arkansas and Georgia.

“Who would’ve ever thought we would be in the NCAA conversation,” Alabama first-year coach Avery Johnson admitted to the media after Saturday’s 67-59 victory over Auburn. “It’s kind of neat for our guys.” That victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide, which followed a five-game winning streak that vaulted Alabama into the postseason hunt. Arkansas is peaking at the right time, riding the powerful scoring of Dusty Hannahs, Moses Kingsley and Anthlon Bell (who average a combined 48.2 points per game). “I’m excited to see what our guys are doing right now,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said after Saturday’s 75-65 victory at Tennessee. “Our team is built for this time of year; our depth is really paying off.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (15-14, 8-8 SEC): Kingsley (16.1 points, nine rebounds per game) has recorded five consecutive double-doubles, while Bell (15.9 points) sits second in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 45.2 percent. Hannahs averages a team-best 16.2 points for the Razorbacks, who shoot an SEC-leading 40.7 percent from 3-point range and rank ninth nationally from beyond the arc. Point guard Jabril Durham is playing outstanding down the stretch, not committing a turnover while recording 25 assists in his past four games.

ABOUT ALABAMA (17-11, 8-8): Retin Obasohan is making a strong bid to become the first Crimson Tide player in 30 years to average 20 points in conference play, scoring 20.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 38.6 percent from 3-point range against league foes. Defense has been a critical factor in Alabama’s success in Johnson’s first season, ranking third in the SEC in holding opponents to 67.1 points per contest. The Crimson Tide have defeated four ranked teams this season and are 5-1 in games decided by three points or fewer.

TIP-INS

1. Obasohan ranks sixth in the SEC in scoring at 17.3 points per game, leading the Crimson Tide in points in 11 of the past 12 contests.

2. Nine Arkansas players saw 15-plus minutes of action against Tennessee; eight scored five or more points.

3. Hannahs is 14-of-28 from 3-point range in his past four games.

PREDICTION: Alabama 74, Arkansas 72