Arkansas 62, Alabama 61
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#US College Basketball
March 3, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Arkansas 62, Alabama 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arkansas 62, Alabama 61

Arkansas’ Moses Kingsley scored 19 points, and the Razorbacks upended Alabama 62-61 Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Arkansas led 60-58 with 13.4 seconds to play. After a timeout, Alabama had two decent looks, but Retin Obasohan missed on a drive and Justin Coleman couldn’t knock down a go-ahead 3-pointer. Arkansas’ Anthlon Bell then made a pair of clinching free throws.

Bell finished with 17 points, and Dusty Hannahs added 10 points for the Razorbacks (16-14, 9-8 SEC).

It was a damaging loss for Alabama (17-12, 8-9 SEC), which entered the game squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble, and spoiled a big Senior Night performance from Obasohan, who finished with a game-high 32 points for the Tide.

Arkansas led 34-27 at halftime and maintained the lead midway through the second half. Donta Hall’s tip-in put the Crimson Tide ahead 51-49 with 7:47 to play.

Kingsley had a key put-back with two minutes to play, and the Razorbacks’ defense came up with multiple stops down the stretch to prevail.

Alabama finishes the regular season Saturday at Georgia. Arkansas hosts South Carolina in its regular-season finale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
