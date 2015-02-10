Preview: Arkansas at Auburn

WhileKentucky garners much of the attention in the SEC - and rightfullyso - No. 23 Arkansas is another team from the conference that noone wants to face in the postseason. The Razorbackslook to continue their recent roll - five wins in their last sixgames - when they visit Auburn on Tuesday. The Tigers havedropped five of six and are struggling to stop teams from scoring,giving up at least 70 points in five of their last six outings.

Arkansasdoesn’t have much trouble scoring, ranking 15th in thecountry at 79.3 points per game entering Monday. The Razorbacks’ duo of BobbyPortis (17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Michael Qualls (15.1 points) is one ofthe best in the country, though Auburn has quite a backcourt pair inKT Harrell (17.5 points) and Antoine Mason (15.2). The Tigers alsohave one of the top inside players in the conference in 6-7,278-pound Cinmeon Bowers, who leads the SEC in rebounding at 11.1 to go with his 13.5 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARKANSAS (18-5, 7-3 SEC):Yes, the offensive numbers are gaudy for Arkansas, but coach MikeAnderson points to the team’s play on the defensive end as the key tosuccess. The Razorbacks have been playing some extremely solidpressure defense lately, holding their last two opponents -Mississippi State and South Carolina - to 31 made field goalswhile forcing 44 turnovers. “The difference to me on the defensiveend the last five games is that we are giving maximum effort,”Anderson told reporters. “To be a great defensive team with the style that weplay, our guys have to trust each other. This is a close team andthey are out there playing for each other.”

ABOUT AUBURN (11-12, 3-7): No onehas ever accused Bruce Pearl of lacking in confidence, but that couldchange soon. After his team fell below .500 overall with a loss toOle Miss on Saturday, Pearl still said the Tigers couldmake a run in the SEC, although six of their next eight opponentsreside in the top half of the SEC standings. “With the exception ofKentucky, I have said there isn’t a team on our schedule we can‘tbeat,” Pearl told al.com. “I don’t know if we can beat Kentuckyat Kentucky. I just don’t know. I don’t know. Can we (go on a run)?Yeah, we can.”

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is the top offensiverebounding team in the SEC with 13.6 per game, led by Portis’ 3.7.

2. Mason is 13-of-27 from the floor and 6-for-12 from 3-point range in his last two games.

3. The Razorbacks are 12th in the nation in assists with 16.8 per game compared to Auburn’s 11per contest, which ranks 291st.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 74, Auburn59