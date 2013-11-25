Preview: California vs. Arkansas

California will try to take advantage of its length in the post when the Golden Bears meet Arkansas in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. Richard Solomon and David Kravish are tall, rangy shotblockers who also rebound very well for the Golden Bears. Solomon has set career highs in rebounding in two of the last three games while Kravish recorded a school-record 63 blocks last season as he and Solomon combined for 100.

The Razorbacks are led by 6-6 wing Alandise Harris, who spent two seasons at Houston before transferring to Arkansas, a school he once committed to as a sophomore in high school. Harris is averaging 18.3 points in 21.3 minutes off the bench this season, helping the Razorbacks average 88 points through their first three games. Harris averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore at Houston before sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (4-0): Justin Cobbs has played well after the departure of backcourt mate Allen Crabbe to the NBA. He has 25 assists through the first four games to give him 352 for his career and keep him as the active assist leader in the Pac-12. He’s been joined in the backcourt this season by freshman Jabari Bird, who’s averaging a team-high 13.5 points.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-0): The Razorbacks have been getting solid production from sophomore guards Michael Qualls and Anthlon Bell, who are averaging 16.3 and 12.3 points, respectively. Qualls was relatively unknown last season while averaging just under five points and four rebounds, but has gained attention this season, mostly for highlight-reel plays. Bell and Qualls are shooting better than 50 percent from the floor this season while Bell is making 47.1 of his 3-point attempts.

1. Bird’s 54 points through the first four games are the most by a Cal freshman since Ryan Anderson scored 85 in his first four contests in 2006.

2. Arkansas coach Mike Anderson coached Cal guard Ricky Kreklow when they were at Missouri during the 2010-11 season.

3. Cal went 2-1 at its lone appearance at Maui Invitational in 1996

PREDICTION: California 82, Arkansas 73