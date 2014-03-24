Preview: Arkansas at California

Arkansas looks to avenge an earlier loss to California on Monday when the teams meet in Berkeley in the NIT’s second round. Both teams opened tournament play in impressive fashion, with No. 2 seed California cruising to a 77-64 win over Utah Valley and third-seeded Arkansas routing Indiana State 91-71. The Golden Bears are hoping to have senior forward Richard Solomon, the Pac-12’s leading rebounder, back in the lineup after he missed the first-round game due to a concussion.

California beat Arkansas 85-77 at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25, when Golden Bears forward David Kravish had a career-high 19 points along with 15 rebounds. Arkansas was held to 37.5 percent shooting in the loss, but guard Michael Qualls made four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points. The Golden Bears ended up tied for third in the Pac-12, while Arkansas is making its first postseason appearance since reaching the NCAA tournament in 2008.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARKANSAS (22-11): The Razorbacks bounced back from losses to Alabama and South Carolina in the SEC tournament with a convincing win over Indiana State, led by guard Anthlon Bell’s career-high 28 points. “They’re scary,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing told reporters. “I can’t believe they are not in the NCAA tournament. They should be.” Freshman forward Bobby Portis averages 12.3 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds for the Razorbacks, who led the SEC in scoring with an average of 80.6 points but ranked last in rebounding margin at minus-3.5.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (20-13): Solomon’s absence in the first round created more playing time for guards Jeff Powers and Jabari Bird, who had 11 points and three assists in his first start since Dec. 22. Powers, a 6-7 senior who played a total of 15 minutes in the Bears’ previous 11 games, provided a spark with 10 points in 21 minutes, including two key 3-pointers. The Golden Bears are led by senior point guard Justin Cobbs, an All-Pac-12 first-team selection who had 15 points and seven assists in the first meeting with Arkansas.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face top-seeded Southern Methodist or No. 5 seed LSU in the quarterfinals. California did not face either team during the regular season, while the Razorbacks beat SMU in November and split two games with LSU.

2. Arkansas leads the SEC in steals (8.5), assists (15.4), assist/turnover ratio (1.3) and turnover margin (plus-5.3).

3. California is 15-1 when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: California 77, Arkansas 74