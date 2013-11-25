California 85, Arkansas 77: David Kravish scored a career-high 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Golden Bears won the opening game at the Maui Invitational.

Ricky Kreklow scored 17 points off the bench for California, which will play Minnesota or Syracuse in Tuesday’s semifinals. Jabari Bird shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 15 points while Justin Cobbs contributed 15 points and seven assists for the Golden Bears (5-0).

Michael Qualls came off the bench and scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the second half for Arkansas (3-1). Anthlon Bell (16 points) and Rashad Madden (10) also came off the bench and scored in double figures for the Razorbacks, whose starters combined to score 13 points on 2-for-17 shooting.

The Arkansas starters combined for six points in the first half but the Razorbacks only trailed by two at the intermission thanks to 11 points from Bell. Qualls sank a 3-pointer to open the second half and give Arkansas a brief lead but Bird – who came in shooting 50 percent on the season from 3-point range – sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 13-4 run and put the Golden Bears up by eight.

After the Razorbacks pulled back within five points with about 7 1/2 minutes remaining, Kravish scored baskets on both ends of an 8-0 run to put California back up by double figures. The Golden Bears committed 18 turnovers and shot 21-for-33 from the free throw line, but helped themselves with a 50-31 rebounding edge – including 21 on the offensive end.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas coach Mike Anderson coached Kreklow when both were at Missouri during the 2010-11 season. … The Razorbacks were trying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2006-07. … California F Richard Solomon, who came in averaging 12.5 rebounds, played through second-half foul trouble and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.