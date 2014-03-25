California 75, Arkansas 64: Jabari Bird collected 19 points and a career-high eight rebounds as the Golden Bears rolled past the visiting Razorbacks in the second round of the NIT.

Tyrone Wallace added 16 points and David Kravish had 13 points and eight rebounds for No. 2 seed California (21-13), which led by as many as 23 in the first half and cruised to its second win over Arkansas this season. The Golden Bears will travel to Dallas for Wednesday’s NIT quarterfinals matchup against top-seeded Southern Methodist, which posted an 80-67 win over Louisiana State earlier Monday.

Rashad Madden led third-seeded Arkansas (22-12) with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists while Bobby Portis added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alandise Harris chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds for the Razorbacks, who shot 32.1 percent from the field and 4-of-24 from 3-point range after entering the game averaging an SEC-leading 80.6 points.

Arkansas missed 16 of its first 19 shots and California led 38-23 at the half after shooting 63 percent from the field. Bird, who has averaged 15 points in two NIT games after failing to score in double digits in five previous contests, made seven of his eight shots and drilled a 3-pointer with just under 11 minutes remaining to extend the Golden Bears’ lead to 56-35.

The Golden Bears, who defeated Arkansas 85-77 at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25, shot 55.3 percent from the field and won despite committing 16 turnovers. Leading scorer Justin Cobbs had nine points, six assists and five rebounds in his final home game for California, which allowed Arkansas to rally late before improving to 16-1 when leading at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California senior F Richard Solomon, who led the Pac-12 in rebounding during the regular season with 10.2 per game, missed his second straight game due to a concussion. … Arkansas 6-2 G Fred Gulley III (five points) delivered the highlight of the game with a baseline dunk over 6-7 Jeff Powers late in the first half. … Arkansas G Anthlon Bell, who scored a career-high 28 points in the Razorbacks’ 91-71 first-round win over Indiana State, was limited to three points on 1-of-10 shooting.