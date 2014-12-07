Preview: Arkansas at Clemson

Arkansas looks to bounce back from its first loss when the 21st-ranked Razorbacks face another tough road test Sunday at Clemson. The Razorbacks are after their first 7-1 start since the 2010-11 campaign. The Tigers had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 69-64 loss to Rutgers on Monday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.The Razorbacks, who won 78-72 at SMU on Nov. 25, are trying to record two non-conference road wins for the first time since 2001, but they’ll have to click earlier than they did in Thursday’s 95-77 loss at Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. “Our guys showed some fight in the second half, which I‘m pleased with, but on the road you have to be ready to play for 40 minutes,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told reporters. The Tigers are beginning a stretch of three straight games against SEC teams; they’ll host Auburn next Sunday before traveling to rival South Carolina on Dec. 19.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-1): The Razorbacks have an outstanding one-two punch in big man Bobby Portis (15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds) and swingman Michael Qualls (14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds), but much of their offense comes from their defense. Arkansas forces 17.9 turnovers per game — 9.1 from steals — in Anderson’s pressing system. Point guard Rashad Madden (11.4 points, 5.9 assists) also is a scoring threat, and Anthlon Bell (11.9 points) is a dangerous outside shooter at 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-3): Five of the Tigers’ seven games have been decided by five points or fewer, including all three of their losses. Clemson gets balanced scoring with senior guard Damarcus Harrison (11.9 points) and 6-10 center Landry Nnoko (11.6 points, 7.9 rebounds) leading four players who average double digits. Among them is sophomore forward Jaron Blossomgame (11.3 points, 9.0 rebounds), who has recorded three straight double-doubles, the first Clemson player to do so since Trevor Booker in 2008-09.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is one of four teams in the nation to score 77 or more points in every game and ranks fifth at 88.1 points per game.

2. Clemson has not defeated a ranked non-conference opponent at home since topping South Carolina on Dec. 17, 1997.

3. The Razorbacks have scored at least 70 points in 25 consecutive non-conference games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 78, Clemson 71