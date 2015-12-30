Preview: Arkansas at Dayton

Dayton wraps up a difficult non-conference schedule when it hosts Arkansas on Wednesday. The Flyers are 3-1 against major conference opponents with victories against Vanderbilt, Alabama and Iowa, and a loss versus No. 6 Xavier.

Arkansas big man Moses Kingsley will give Dayton freshman Steve McElvene and the Flyers plenty of headaches. The 6-10 sophomore averaged 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds as a reserve last year but has emerged to become the only Power-5 Conference player to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Kingsley’s inside work is balanced by the Razorback’s sharp-shooters, who had Arkansas ranked eighth nationally in 3-point shooting (43 percent) through Monday’s games. Anthlon Bell and Dusty Hannahs have hit a combined 61 3s at a 45.9 percent clip.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-5): Kingsley averages 16.1 points and team highs of 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Razorbacks, who are 2-0 against Dayton after a home win last year. Bell leads Arkansas with 17.1 points after scoring in double digits in all 11 games and Hannahs - who leads the SEC in free-throw percentage (93 percent) and is fifth in 3-point percentage (46.7) - adds 16.5 points. Jabril Durham was ranked fourth nationally with 7.7 assists while the Razorbacks were 11th with a 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.

ABOUT DAYTON (9-2): Starters Charles Cooke (14.4 points), Kendall Pollard (11.8) and Scoochie Smith (11.2) average double digits for the Flyers, who are 6-1 at home. McElvene adds 7.7 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds as the Flyers are plus-9.4 in rebound margin in its nine wins and minus-8.5 in losses to Xavier and Chattanooga. Senior forward Dyshawn Pierre (13.2 points last year) is expected to make his season debut after serving a university suspension during the first semester.

TIP-INS

1. Fifth-year Dayton coach Archie Miller (99-49) is looking for his 100th win with the Flyers.

2. Arkansas is 5-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the floor, recording that mark four times in its last six games.

3. The Flyers have won 12 of their last 15 games against SEC opponents.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 72, Dayton 68