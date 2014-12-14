Arkansas 69, Dayton 55: Bobby Portis scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the host Razorbacks snapped a two-game skid.

In the opener of a five-game homestand, Arkansas (7-2) held a 34-25 rebounding advantage and registered nine steals, including three by Jacorey Williams. Rashad Madden added 12 points, Jabril Durham was 3-of-3 from 3-point range en route to nine points and Williams pitched in six points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jordan Sibert scored 18 points to pace Dayton (7-2), which had won five in a row. The Flyers held the Razorbacks to 29 second-half points, but they dug themselves too big a hole in the first 20 minutes.

Arkansas turned an early 14-11 edge into a 30-14 advantage with Anton Beard and Anthlon Bell hitting 3-pointers in the surge. Portis scored eight of the Razorbacks’ final 10 points of the half and finished with 14 points in the period on 7-of-9 shooting to help the hosts lead 40-23 at the break.

Durham knocked down a 3-pointer on the Razorbacks’ first possession of the second half, and Arkansas never led by less than 11 thereafter. The Flyers fought hard, closing within 61-50 with two minutes to go before Williams’ jumper and Madden’s 4-of-4 effort from the foul line slammed the door.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Portis is shooting 65 percent from the field over the last three games. ... Dyshawn Pierre had three of the Flyers’ 15 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half. ... G Michael Qualls, the second-leading scorer for Arkansas, was held to six points on 1-of-5 shooting.