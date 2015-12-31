Dayton 85, Arkansas 81 (OT)

Junior guard Charles Cooke had 18 points and nine rebounds and junior forward Kendall Pollard added 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals as Dayton held off Arkansas for an 85-81 overtime victory on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Junior guard Scoochie Smith contributed 15 points and seven assists, junior guard Kyle Davis scored 13 points and sophomore guard Darrell Davis added 12 for the Flyers (10-2), who let a 23-point first-half lead slip away before winning for the fifth time in six games.

Dayton recovered from a four-point deficit in overtime and Cooke made two free throws with 1:25 left to put the Flyers ahead for good.

Dayton senior forward Dyshawn Pierre, who averaged 12.7 points last season, had 11 points in his initial game of the season after serving a university suspension.

Junior forward Moses Kingsley scored a career-best 26 points to go with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Razorbacks (6-6). Sophomore guard Anton Beard had 15 points, junior guard Dusty Hannahs scored 13 and senior guard Jabril Durham added 12.

The Razorbacks moved ahead for the first time at 62-61 on a layup by freshman guard Jimmy Whitt with 7:32 left in regulation. Beard hit a 3-pointer to make it 65-62 -- Arkansas’ eighth consecutive made field goal -- before Dayton used a 10-4 burst to take a three-point lead. The Razorbacks forced overtime when senior guard Anthlon Bell drained a tying 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go.

Dayton dominated the first 10-plus minutes while opening a 23-point advantage. The Flyers scored the first 11 points of the game and the lead topped out at 30-7 on a 3-pointer by Darrell Davis with 9:46 left in the half.

Arkansas charged back and Hannahs hit a jumper just before the buzzer to cap a 27-8 surge and cut Dayton’s lead to 38-34 at the break. The Razorbacks pulled within one early in the second half before the Flyers responded with a 9-2 run to take a 52-44 lead with 13:34 to play.

Pierre was suspended for the first semester after a female athlete at the school accused him of sexual assault. He sued the university in October in an attempt to get the suspension rescinded, but a judge ruled against him and the suspension recently concluded.